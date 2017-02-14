All set to redeem itself in the C-segment, the 2017 Honda City facelift has been launched in the country with prices starting at ₹ 8,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We were constantly keeping you updated from the launch event and this clearly was a big deal for Honda, as the City was in need of an update with the competition getting stronger. This facelift comes three years after the current generation of the City was launched in India in 2014 and with a host of upgrades to the design as well as features. Here are the prices for the 2017 Honda City facelift:

2017 Honda City Variant Prices In India:

2017 Honda City Variants Petrol Diesel S ₹ 8,49,990 - SV ₹ 9,53,990 ₹ 10,75,990 V ₹ 9,99,990 ₹ 11,55,990 VX ₹ 11,64,990 ₹ 12,86,990 ZX - ₹ 13,56,990 V (CVT) ₹ 11,53,990 - VX (CVT) ₹ 12,84,990 - ZX (CVT) ₹ 13,52,990 -



While we've already told you about what to expect from the car, the Honda City facelift gets a completely new front-end with a new smarter grille, new headlamp cluster that gets LED lamps on the top trims and LED DRLs. The front bumper is new too and the fog lamps studded in it are LEDs as well. Other features include a new 7-inch touchscreen audio-visual navigation system with an Android based interface, navigation, rear view camera and an electric sun-roof. It also comes with 1.5 GB of internal memory, 2 USB slots and 2 micro SD slots as well. The rear of the 2017 Honda City sees LED tail lamps and an LED strip on the spoiler which works as a high-mounted stop lamp as well.

2017 Honda City Facelift Side

Coming to safety, Honda the City facelift gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats as standard. The top of the line ZX trim gets six airbags which include side and curtain bags. Features like automatic headlamps, auto on-off headlamps and automatic rain sensing wipers also make their way into this flagship grade.

The Honda City facelift will continue to get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine with no change in the power or torque output. As before, the petrol engine variant will have a CVT box with paddle shifts just like in the earlier model. The fuel efficieny has marginally lower than the outgoing version with the diesel now returning a claimed 25.6 kmpl, 0.4 kmpl lower; whereas the petrol manual returns 17.4 kmpl, 0.4 kmpl lesser than the current model. The petrol CVT automatic continues to return 18 kmpl.

2017 Honda City Facelift Technical Specifications

Honda City Engines 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Displacement 1497cc 1498cc Max Power 117 bhp 98.6 bhp Max Torque 145 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual/CVT 6-speed Manual Claimed Efficiency 17.4 kmpl/18 kmpl 25.6 kmpl



In addition, there are three new packages on offer - Chrome, Utility and Style that are intended to improve the styling and utility quotient on the C-segment sedan. The Honda City facelift now has a task to take on the current segment leader - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - along with rivals Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the soon to be launched next generation Hyundai Verna. We already have a specifications comparison in place for you to see how the City fares against its rivals.