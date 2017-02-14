2017 Honda City Facelift Launch: Live Updates

09:46 AM The Honda City facelift 2017 will receive an extensively refurbished front which will include a new grille, re-designed LED head lamps, and a new bumper. 09:22 AM Honda Car India, scheduled to launch the Honda City facelift later today, opened order books for the sedan earlier this month . The carmaker also released teasers of the car in the days leading up to this highly-anticipated launch, thus continually building up the buzz around its famed sedan.

The 2017 Honda City facelift is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The new generation Honda City first arrived in 2014 and was the segment leader till Maruti Suzuki Ciaz reclaimed the spot in 2016. However, the sedan, with its sight on taking back the lead, will receive an extensively refurbished front along with other cosmetic changes. With the Honda City facelift's specifications and features list having made its way to the internet last week, we have a fair idea about the new Honda City's price and the changes it will come sporting. As far as rivals go, the Honda City 2017 will continue to face competition from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

Up front, the Honda City facelift 2017 will receive re-designed LED head lamps, a new grille and a new bumper too. The sedan will also get LED tail lights, boot lid-mounted spoiler with integrted LED high mount stop lamp, and new diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the 2017 Honda City's top-end variants will receive leather upholstery while the remaining variants will sport fabric upholstery for the seats, armrests, and door lining. And depending on the selected variant, the 2017 Honda City facelift will also receive a new 7-inch advanced infotainment system, MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, HDMI-in port and microSD card slots, manual driver seat height adjuster, automatic climate control, etc. For more information, check out this list of 10 things you must know about the Honda City facelift.