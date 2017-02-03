2017 Honda City Facelift Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open

The much-awaited Honda City facelift is all set to be launched in India on 14th February 2017. The carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the car and customers can now pre-book the 2017 Honda City for a token amount of ₹ 21,000. The Honda City facelift will be the first product to be launched by the carmaker in 2017 and is set to arrive well before its key rivals, the new-gen Hyundai Verna and the rumoured Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.

Honda City 9.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Currently in its fourth generation, the outgoing Honda City was launched in January 2014 and has sold 2.24 lakh units in the country till date. Announcing the launch of the updated model, Yoichiro Ueno President and CEO, Honda Car India said, "The Honda City has been our most successful model ever since the start of operations in the country. It commands tremendous loyalty among customers and we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Honda City 2017".

Honda City Facelift Spy Shot | Autosarena

Now, the new Honda City facelift is not entirely unknown to us. In fact, the car was revealed in China a few months and since then a lot about the car has been revealed, which we have shared with you. The design of the updated City takes inspiration from the Honda Greiz, a sedan sold in China. While the silhouette of the car remains unchanged, Honda has extensively worked upon its exterior styling and it also comes with new features including a new LED package, enhanced safety package and a new AVN system among others .

Also, the recent spy shots reveal that the updated Honda City gets a new honeycomb pattern grille with a fat chrome slat on the top and sleek chrome strip below it. The grille is flanked by new restyled horizontal headlamp with LED daytime running lights. The front bumper has also been extensively redesigned and looks a lot more muscular. There is a wide hexagonal airdam and round foglamps enclosed in an air intake-like housing. The bonnet has also been restyled and now comes with subtle yet distinctive muscular lines.

The profile of the car has also changed a bit and features bolder character lines and new ORVMs. It also comes with a sportier set of alloy wheels that further add a premium flavour to the car. Similarly, the rear also looks all the more stylish and premium thanks to the redesigned LED taillamps, which are connected by a chrome strip. The rear bumper is also changed and now comes with a sleek and wide grille and reflectors of either side.

On the engines front, the City facelift will continue to get a 1.5-litre iVTEC which produces 117 bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that produces 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by the 5-speed manual gearbox for both the petrol and diesel variant with the CVT unit as an option for the petrol trim.