2017 Honda City Facelift Bags 14,000 Orders; Over 40% Bookings For The Top-End ZX Variant

It's been just over a month since the launch of the 2017 Honda City facelift and the car has already received over 14,000 bookings. The information was shared by Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO of Honda Cars India on the sidelines of the launch of the all-new Honda WR-V, the carmaker's first sub-4 metre crossover in the country. Ueno also added over 40 per cent of the bookings for the car has come for the top-of-the-line ZX variant. In fact, Honda received over 5000 bookings within the initial 12 days which shows the kind of popularity the near 2-decade-old nameplate commands in India.

Interestingly, Ueno said that the company wasn't expecting such a response for the Honda City's top-end ZX trim. Commenting on that Ueno said, "Last month we launched the City and we added a top variant (ZX). We thought the sales of this variant will be small; however, it's exceeding over 40 per cent of the total bookings. So, this shows if the product is good, customers are ready to pay extra." What's worth mentioning here is that the top-of-line ZX trim is about ₹ 3 lakh expensive than the City's closest rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's top-end ZDI+ variant.

The City ZX Variant Was Added As a New Top-End Trim for the Car

The model currently selling in the country is the fourth-generation Honda City to be sold in India. The facelifted 2017 Honda City went on sale in India last month on the 14th of February 2017. Now, we have already driven the car and apart from extensive cosmetic updates the car also boasts of several new features. Honda offers LED daytime running lights as standard across variants, which is a segment-first. That said the city only gets the LED headlamps in the top-of-the-line ZX variant, which also comes with the new sporty alloy wheels. The rear of the 2017 Honda City sees LED taillamps and a LED strip on the spoiler which works as a high-mounted stop lamp as well.

Honda City Cabin

The features offered within the cabin include - a new 7-inch touchscreen audio-visual navigation system with an Android-based interface, navigation, rear view camera. It also comes with 1.5 GB of internal memory, 2 USB slots and 2 micro SD slots as well. The new Honda City ZX trim also offers an electric sunroof. On the other hand, safety features include - dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats as standard. The top of the line ZX trim gets six airbags which include side and curtain bags. Features like automatic headlamps, auto on-off headlamps and automatic rain sensing wipers also make their way into this flagship grade.

Under the hood, the Honda City facelift continue to get the same 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine with no change in the power or torque output. While the diesel model gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard across variants, the petrol version gets the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit with paddle shifters, which is the case with the ZX variant.