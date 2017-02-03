Come April 2017 and all two-wheelers that will be sold in India have to be BS IV compliant and get the auto headlamp on (AHO) as a standard feature. Keeping that in mind, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2017 model of the CB Shine which conforms to BS IV emission norms and also gets the auto headlamp feature as well.

(The 2017 Honda CB Shine gets a BS IV engine and auto headlamp on)

(The 2017 Honda CB Shine's power output remains the same)

Apart from these, the 2017 CB Shine also gets two new metallic colours in Athletic Blue and Imperial Red. Also, there are styling updates which include a chrome cover for the exhaust, a chrome cover for the carburettor and 3D emblem graphics on the fuel tank, adding a touch of premium-ness to the motorcycle.There are no mechanical changes and the 2017 CB Shine continues to get a 124.9cc engine which produces 10.16 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. It was rolled out of Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

The 2017 Honda CB Shine will be available in three variants which will be the drum brake variant, the disc brake variant and the disc brake with Combi-Braking System (CBS). We believe there will be a marginal increase in the prices.

2017 Honda CB Shine Prices

2017 CB Shine Variant Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Self-Drum 55,799 Self-Disc 58,125 Self-Disc (Combi Brake System) 61,047

The CB Shine was first launched in 2006 and went to become India's largest selling 125cc motorcycle by FY 2008-09. It is one of the most important products for HMSI as the 125cc segment in India has only a handful of motorcycles. For the FY 2014-15, the CB Shine had a 36 per cent market share in the 125cc segment in India. The CB Shine is Honda's largest selling motorcycle globally.