New Cars and Bikes in India

2017 Honda CB Shine Launched With BS IV Engine At ₹ 55,799

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The 2017 Honda CB Shine also gets auto headlamp on
  • Mechanically, it remains the same
  • It will be available in three variants

Come April 2017 and all two-wheelers that will be sold in India have to be BS IV compliant and get the auto headlamp on (AHO) as a standard feature. Keeping that in mind, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2017 model of the CB Shine which conforms to BS IV emission norms and also gets the auto headlamp feature as well.

Honda CB Shine
60,510 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine
2017 honda cb shine(The 2017 Honda CB Shine gets a BS IV engine and auto headlamp on)
Apart from these, the 2017 CB Shine also gets two new metallic colours in Athletic Blue and Imperial Red. Also, there are styling updates which include a chrome cover for the exhaust, a chrome cover for the carburettor and 3D emblem graphics on the fuel tank, adding a touch of premium-ness to the motorcycle.
2017 honda cb shine(The 2017 Honda CB Shine's power output remains the same)
There are no mechanical changes and the 2017 CB Shine continues to get a 124.9cc engine which produces 10.16 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. It was rolled out of Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

The 2017 Honda CB Shine will be available in three variants which will be the drum brake variant, the disc brake variant and the disc brake with Combi-Braking System (CBS). We believe there will be a marginal increase in the prices.

2017 Honda CB Shine Prices

2017 CB Shine Variant Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Self-Drum 55,799
Self-Disc 58,125
Self-Disc (Combi Brake System) 61,047
The CB Shine was first launched in 2006 and went to become India's largest selling 125cc motorcycle by FY 2008-09. It is one of the most important products for HMSI as the 125cc segment in India has only a handful of motorcycles. For the FY 2014-15, the CB Shine had a 36 per cent market share in the 125cc segment in India. The CB Shine is Honda's largest selling motorcycle globally.
Honda CB Shine
Honda
CB Shine
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Honda CB Shine Alternatives

Explore CB Shine
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities