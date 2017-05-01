2017 Honda Activa i, Honda Aviator Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2017 Honda Activa i and Honda Aviator scooters with updated Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant engines. With the introduction of these two updated models, Honda's entire scooter line-up is now BS-IV compliant. Both the Activa i and the Aviator now also come with the automatic headlamp on (AHO) function, in line with the new safety norms. The Honda Activa i is priced at ₹ 47,913 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Aviator is priced in the range of ₹ 52,077 to ₹ 56,454 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While visually the Honda Aviator sees no new change, the Activa i comes with an updated colour pallette in five new options. All colour options are in dual tone and come with new graphics on the side panels. The new colour options include - orchid purple metallic, lush magenta metallic, neo orange metallic, black, and imperial red metallic. The Activa i also gets body-coloured mirrors, unlike the Aviator that comes with black mirrors.

Both the Honda Activa i and the Honda Aviator are powered by the same 109.19 cc air-cooled, four-stroke engine that makes 8 bhp of peak power and develops a maximum torque of 8.94 Nm. The BS-IV compliant motor is paired to a V-Matic transmission unit as was the outgoing model. Due to its beefier dimensions and the inclusion of more metal components, the Aviator is 2 kg heavier than the Activa i, at 105 kg. This additional weight also restricts the Aviator's top-speed to 82 kmph, while the Activa i's top-speed is rated at 83 kmph.

In terms of suspension and brakes, the Activa i comes with the spring loaded hydraulic type suspension at both front and rear, while steel wheels and drum brakes come as standard on both ends. The Honda Aviator, on the other hand, gets telescopic suspension up front and spring loaded hydraulic suspension at the rear. The Aviator also offers three options for wheels and brakes combination - front drum brakes with steel wheels, front drum brakes with alloy wheels and the top-end model that comes with alloy wheels and front disc brake. The rear wheels of both the scooters come with drum brake along with Honda's combined braking system (CBS) as standard.