2017 Hero Glamour Launched, Priced At Rs 57,755

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero Glamour and the bike is already available at Hero dealerships. Prices start at Rs 57,755 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base drum brake variant. The disc brake variant of the Hero Glamour is priced at Rs 59,755 (ex-showroom Delhi). Hero has also introduced a fuel-injected version of the Glamour, priced at Rs 66,580 (ex-showroom Delhi). The fuel-injected new Hero Glamour will be available only with a disc brake variant. The bike is available at dealerships who are accepting bookings already and deliveries are expected within the next 15-20 days. Officially, there is no word from Hero MotoCorp on the launch of the bike in the market.

Hero has retained the carburettor and fuel-injected (FI) variants on the Glamour

The new Hero Glamour now meets Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission regulations and also gets an all-new 125 cc engine with a four-speed gearbox. The single-cylinder, four-stroke engine also gets Hero's patented start-stop technology, called i3S and makes 27 per cent more power than the outgoing model at 11.5 bhp. Peak torque is also up at 11 Nm. The engine looks different too, with the head tilting slightly upwards at an angle, compared to the horizontal engine head on the earlier model. The carburetted version gets a modern CV carburettor and the more expensive fuel-injected version gets the latest electronic fuel injection technology.

The bike’s instruments are combination of analogue and digital meters

New Hero Glamour Variant Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Drum brake Rs 57,755 Disc brake Rs 59,755 FI with disc brake Rs 66,580

The new Hero Glamour also gets enhanced looks with more muscular styling and new decals. The headlight is all new and gets the anytime headlamp on function which is compulsory now on all two-wheelers. The bike gets a redesigned, part-analogue, part-digital instrument panel which shows the i3S indicator, digital fuel gauge, trip meter and odometer. The large analogue dial is the speedometer. The tail section has been redesigned too, and is sleeker and gets an all-new LED taillight.

The new bike has a precise gearbox and refined engine as was evident during the first ride of the new Glamour in Argentina earlier this year, and for a commuter class motorcycle, handling is commendable too. Hero claims the new Glamour will return fuel consumption figures of 60 kmpl for the carburetted version and 62 kmpl in the fuel-injected version. The new Hero Glamour is the first motorcycle to be completely developed in-house from the ground up by Hero MotoCorp and is an important product from a sales perspective. The Glamour is one of the volume drivers for Hero and competes with the Honda CB Shine, Yamaha Saluto, TVS Phoenix and even the Bajaj V12.