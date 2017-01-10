2017 Detroit Auto Show: Volkswagen Tiguan Long-Wheelbase Revealed

The North American International Auto Show is underway at Detroit, USA. There are quite a few new models that were showcased and one of them was the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan long-wheelbase. The Tiguan LWB was specially designed for the American automotive market, making it even more spacious and flexible from the inside along with updates to infotainment system as well.

(2018 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB-Profile)

The Tiguan is based on Volkswagen's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) which is really versatile and therefore, makes it easier for the company to play with the length of the SUV. The Tiguan LWB is 271.78 mm longer than the current model which has a length of 4434 mm. the wheelbase too is now longer at 2791.5 mm as against the 2680mm wheelbase of the European model.

This means that there is approximately 57 per cent more cargo capacity and the Tiguan LWB has sliding seats in the second row and an optional third row of seats as well.

(2018 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB-Dashboard)

The interior too gets VW's new digital cockpit that can configured according to the driver's liking and gets a host of connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Optionally, the Tiguan can also be fitted with a Fender audio system. The upholstery has been updated as well across all trims.

The 2018 Tiguan LWB also gets a long list of driver assistance systems in the form of rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking assist, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and so on. Some of the convenience features include optional panoramic sun-roof, electric tailgate, heated seats up front, heated steering wheel and 8-way electric adjustment for the driver seat.

(2018 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB-Rear)

As far as powertrain options are concerned, the Tiguan LWB will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 184 bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. One can also opt for all-wheel drive with selectable modes. The FWD models will get the third row of seats as standard and optional on AWD models.

The regular Tiguan has already been imported to India for homologation and should be launched sometime this year.