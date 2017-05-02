2017 Chevrolet Beat Hatchback Might Be Launched In July

After laying low for over two years, Chevrolet is finally ready to launch a new model in India this year. The new 2017 Beat hatchback will be the model to kick start what could probably be a year of launches for General Motors. According to a leaked mailer sent out to its dealers by the company, General Motors will launch the new-gen Chevrolet Beat in India in July 2017. This also refutes the rumour about the company closing its Indian operations which were looming around last month. The new Chevrolet Beat will be the first launch from the company after the Trailblazer, which went on sale in India around mid-2015.

2017 Chevrolet Beat Launch in July

The upcoming 2017 Chevy Beat is based on the Beat Activ concept which the company showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. The car has gone through some major design and cosmetic updates, which was clearly seen in the production version we spotted about a month ago. The company is now calling it the 'Intelli Beat' which will come with a load of modern features and equipment like semi-digital instrument cluster and Chevrolet MyLink2 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2017 Chevrolet Beat we spotted last month came with a new face

In terms of design, the face of the new Beat has particularly gone through a major makeover. The styling cues are similar to the internationally sold Chevrolet Spark, which we saw at the 2016 LA Auto Show. The car continues to feature Chevrolet's signature two-part grille. The upper section, which also features the Chevy Bowtie, is flanked by new sweptback headlamps with halogen lights. The lower section of the grille sees heavy cladding and chrome surrounds, and the car also gets a new muscular front bumper with sculpted edges housing the new round foglamps.

This time around, the Beat is expected to get new 14-inch, seven-spoke alloy whee

The 2017 Chevrolet Beat will gets the MyLink2 infotainment system

ls placed below the revised flared wheel arches. The profile shares some similarities with the outgoing model like the blackened B-pillar, the two-tone ORVMs, and of course the signature vertically-placed rear door handle. We still haven't got a clear picture of the rear portion of the car, but if it will be anything like the new Spark that is sold in the US, the car will get new wraparound LED taillamps, a redesigned hatch, new rear bumper and a restyled roof-mounted spoiler.

Under the hood, The India-spec 2017 Chevrolet Beat is expected to get the same petrol and diesel powertrain - the 56 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 76 bhp 1.0-litre diesel motor, both of which come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We will be driving the car later this month, so watch the space for our review and more updates on the 2017 Chevrolet Beat.