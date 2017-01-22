2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Spotted Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

The much-awaited 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 was recently spotted without any camouflage at what appears to be a dealership warehouse. Expected to be launched sometime in coming weeks, the updated NS 200 was seen with some minor cosmetic updates, new styling, and some new features as well. Moreover, Bajaj Auto recently achieved BS-IV compliance for its entire model range to meet the emission norms that are set to kick in from 1st April 2017, so we are quite certain that the upcoming Pulsar NS 200 will get a BS-IV compliant engine.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 - Red-Grey

In fact, confirming our previous reports, Bajaj Auto has started releasing the teaser images of the upcoming 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. Among other changes, the recently released teaser images and spy shots reveal that the 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 also come with a new headlamp cluster with LED lights, new body graphics, and the '200' lettering edged on the tank extenders. The new images also reveal that the bike will come in a dual tone colour scheme of Black-Grey and Red-Grey and will also get Bajaj's 'Laser Edged' graphics, similar the 2017 edition Pulsar models. Earlier in December 2016, even a White-Grey Pulsar NS 200 was displayed at dealership meet in Turkey.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 First Teaser

With respect to the powertrain, the new Pulsar NS 200 will remain unchanged and continue to be powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine with triple-spark technology. Power figures will also remain the same at 23.1bhp and 18.3Nm of torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox. While rumour has it that the 2017 Pulsar NS 200 will also come with Fuel Injection (FI), we think it is quite unlikely as there is no apparent value addition seen with this option. That said, the new NS 200 will get the option of a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) carried over from its faired sibling - the Pulsar RS 200. In fact, last year we even shared the spy shots of a test mule with ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Second Teaser

We expect the bike to go on sale in India by mid-February 2017 and rival the likes of the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and its KTM cousin - the 200 Duke. Expect a price hike of about ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 12,000 over the previous asking price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

Spy Image Source: Sa'ad Bin Sadiq