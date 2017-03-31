Expanding the petrol line-up for the domestic market, the 2017 Audi Q3 SUV has been launched with the 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine priced at ₹ 32.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new petrol version of the SUV joins the 2017 Q3 2.0 litre TDI diesel that was introduced in the country few weeks ago and comes with a subtle facelift and several upgrades for the new model year. Unlike the 2017 Q3 diesel, which is available in both Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and Quattro options, the new petrol version is only offered in the FWD setup.

The 1.4 TFSI four-cylinder petrol engine has found purpose in a host of Audi offerings including the new generation Audi A4 as well as the A3 sedan and Cabriolet facelifts. The 2017 Audi Q3 becomes the latest car to share the engine that is tuned to produce 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission. Audi says the 2017 Q3 1.4 petrol is capable of hitting the 0-100 kmph mark in 8.9 seconds, while the fuel consumption stands at an ARAI certified 16.9 kmpl.

The Q3 now gets the same petrol engine as on the A4 and A3

Sporting subtle changes to the front and rear of the SUV with tweaked bumpers, the 2017 Audi Q3 looks fresh with the latest updates and comes with a host of standard features including panoramic sunroof, LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and 2-Zone climate control system. The cabin comes equipped with Walnut Balsamic Brown inlays, leather or leatherette seat upholstery, interior lighting package, Audi music interface with Bluetooth interface and much more. The SUV also comes loaded with six airbags, ESP, ABS, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Assist, cruise control among other active and passive safety tech.

Speaking on the launch, Audi India - Head, Rahil Ansari said, "Luxury is about choice, and our discerning Audi customers were the driving force behind offering various configurations from which they can choose the best fit. The Audi Q3 model lineup gets strengthened with the introduction of the new Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI FWD. With this addition, we have three new engine options available for our most successful model."

The 2017 Audi Q3 SUV is the automaker's most popular model in India and locks horns against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1. While the GLA gets a 2.0 litre petrol motor, the X1 is only offered with a diesel heart. With customers looking at petrol options discerningly, the petrol variant only arrives as a lucrative option.