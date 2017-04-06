The 2017 Audi A3 sedan has been launched in India and its prices start from ₹ 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated A3 is the company's fourth launch in India and while the cabriolet version of the A3 has already hit the market, the sedan has taken its time to make its way into the country. The diesel is priced at ₹ 32.30 lakh (ex-Delhi). The A3 is the entry-level sedan in the Audi India's line-up and the 2017 model gets a bunch of updates to the exterior and the cabin too. We've already told you all about the car and even have driven it to give you a comprehensive review.

We've driven both the global model and the India-spec version and we've come to a conclusion that the car has a lot to offer. The A3 is available in both petrol and diesel guises. We're already familiar with the diesel engine, it's the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 139 bhp and develops 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox for the diesel engine and it is a refined engine for sure.

The Audi A3 now gets a new petrol engine

What's new is the petrol engine in the A3 which is the 1.4 litre TFSI petrol motor replacing the existing 1.8 litre TFSI engine. It is the same unit that does duty on the new-gen Audi A4 and even the Q3 and makes 148 bhp and develops 250 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox.

The Audi A3 misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Audi has given the 2017 A3 some cosmetic updates and this includes a larger hexagonal grille, new LED headlamps (optional, standard version gets Bi-xenon lights) and sharper LED daytime running lights. It also gets a revised front bumper with larger air intakes with two small chrome trim pieces and some prominent lines on the bonnet. The profile of the car looks unchanged apart from the new 16-inch alloy wheels but the rear has been updated with a new bumper and a new tail lamp cluster, which now features a refreshed LED lighting pattern. The A3 still gets the dual tip exhaust, though.

The side profile of the A3 remains unchanged

The cabin remains largely similar to the outgoing model but Audi has made some minor tweaks. The dashboard design is still the same with the screen that pops up from the centre and the jet turbine inspired AC vents to remain unchanged. There is a wireless phone charger in one of the cubby holes (for select phones) but misses out on a start-stop button, which for us is a big miss. The India-spec model will not get Audi's signature virtual cockpit like the international model but you have the older stick out display. Sadly though, there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto but you do get navigation and a reverse camera.