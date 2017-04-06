2017 Audi A3 Facelift: Variants Explained

The 2017 Audi A3 facelift today finally went on sale in India priced at ₹ 30.5 lakh to ₹ 35.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Globally the updated Audi A3 car went on sale last year itself, which even we had driven, but the India-spec model is slightly different in terms of feature offerings and misses out on several nifty things. That said, we drove the car in India as well, and we cannot ignore the fact that the car does look and drive better than the older model. The Audi A3 comes in two different variants - Premium Plus and Technology, both of which come in petrol and diesel trim options. So just to make things easier for you, here's a variant-wise features distribution of the 2017 Audi A3.

The Audi A3 facelift gets the 1.4 litre petrol engine

Audi A3 Premium Plus

The Premium Plus variant of the 2017 Audi A3 is well-equipped and packed to the brim with features. In terms of styling there aren't any major differences between the two variants, but this particular variant comes with features like - Audi's Xenon headlamps, a 16-inch 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels with 'star' design pattern, and a panoramic glass roof. The cabin, on the other hand is a lot more loaded that the exterior. The A3 Premium Plus comes with a nicely laid out cabin with electrically adjustable seat for the driver and leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel. There are sever nifty storage spaces along with comfort features like - 2 zone deluxe automatic air conditioner with sun sensor and cruise control with speed limiter. For entertainment you have a driver oriented infotainment system with colour display with Audi's music interface, Bluetooth, passive speakers, and MMI Radio plus. As far as safety is concerned, the Audi A3 Premium Plus variant is loaded with features like - 7 airbags including driver side knee airbag, parking system plus with selective display, ABS and others.

The Technology trim on the A3 packs in all the bells and whistles

Audi A3 Technology

The Audi A3 Technology is a slightly more equipped and features rich variant. Most of the features that are offered in the Premium Plus model are present in the Technology trim as well in addition to some better features. For starters, the Audi A3 Technology variant gets a pair of LED headlamps instead of Xenon lights and is equipped with rear dynamic turn indicators and a head light range controller. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) are electrically adjustable, heated and come with auto dimming function and kerb function as well. The cabin is equipped with Milano leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats (driver and passenger). It also gets interior mirror with auto anti-glare action, Audi sound system and Audi phone box. Safety features remain the same.

While both the variants of the car is pretty well loaded, the do miss out on a lot of necessary features like - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Engine Start/Stop Button and even Audi Virtual Cockpit. Mechanically the A3 facelift offers an all-new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine borrowed from the new A4 and the older 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine both mated to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox.