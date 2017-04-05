2017 Audi A3 Facelift Price Expectation In India

Audi India will be launching the updated 2017 Audi A3 facelift in the country on 6th April 2017. The automaker's most affordable sedan in the country was first launched in 2014 and this is the most comprehensive upgrade the model gets since its launch. In case you missed it, we even drove the car sometime back sampling all the changes. Interestingly, Audi chose to introduce the A3 Cabriolet facelift first in India and the convertible has been on sale since February this year. Meanwhile, the 2017 A3 facelift is Audi India's fourth launch for the year after the new generation A4 diesel, A3 Cabriolet and Q3 facelift petrol.

Watch: Audi A3 Facelift Review

The 2017 Audi A3 facelift will see a host of revisions to the exteriors and interiors. While the changes are subtle, they are in plenty as the sedan gets new headlamps with revised LED DRLs, while the tail lights get new LED detailing. There is also the new single-frame grille and a redesigned front bumper that gives a bolder look to the sedan. Inside, the 2017 A3 facelift gets new steering wheel design, revised air-con vents, additional USB ports across the cabin and wireless charging. Audi, however, has missed out on the much appreciated Virtual Cockpit instrument console on the Indian version that is otherwise available on the international versions. There is no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay either.

The bigger change, however, comes under the hood of the Audi A3 facelift with the 1.8 litre TFSI motor being replaced by the more compact 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine. The engine churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while paired to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic transmission. Diesel power continues to come from the 2.0 litre TDI engine tuned for 139 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, while paired to a 6-speed autobox.

With the comprehensive list of changes, we expect Audi to increase prices of the 2017 A3 facelift by a marginal difference. The outgoing Audi A3 starts at ₹ 24.56 lakh for the 35 TDI diesel variant going up to ₹ 34 lakh for the range-topping trim. Meanwhile, the A3 petrol is priced at ₹ 31.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in a single trim.

2017 Audi A3 Facelift Price Expectations:

Model Expected Price (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) 2017 Audi A3 Facelift 1.4 TFSI Petrol ₹ 25 lakh 2017 Audi A3 Facelift 2.0 TDI Diesel ₹ 30 lakh

We expect prices for the 2017 Audi A3 facelift to start at ₹ 25 lakh for the diesel trims, while the petrol could be priced lower at ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, our prices are only indicative and the official numbers will be available only at the launch. So make sure to keep watching this space as we plan to bring you all updates from the event live.