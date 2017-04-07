2017 Audi A3 Facelift: New Features You Need To Know About

The 2017 Audi A3 facelift was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This was the fifth launch from Audi in India, for 2017 and the company will be launching 5 more models including the Audi A5 in India before the year ends. The Audi A3 Cabriolet was also launched in February this year. Now, this being a facelift doesn't get drastic changes to the looks and features but the car surely gets some updates as compared to the previous model. The 2017 Audi A3 facelift is being offered in a new 1.4 Litre petrol engine and the existing 2.0 Litre diesel engine. The claimed fuel efficiency figures for the petrol variant is 19.2 kmpl and for the diesel, it is 20.38 kmpl. You can read about our on-paper specifications comparison of the Audi A3 facelift and the Mercedes-Benz CLA here. We list down the new features about the 2017 Audi A3 facelift which you ought to know. Take a look.
Audi A3 facelift Launch
- The first and foremost change is that the A3 facelift gets a new 1.4 Litre petrol engine, which replaces the old 1.8 Litre unit. This engine is also offered on the new Audi A4 as well. The new 1.4 Litre motor comes with Audi's Cylinder-on-Demand (CoD) which can shut down two cylinders out of the four when not in need, thereby increasing fuel efficiency as well.
- The grille up front is bigger now and has been inspired from its elder sibling, the A4. The A3 facelift is offered in two variants, which are the Premium Plus and Technology with the latter being the higher variant. Both the variants are offered with a 1.4 Litre petrol and a 2.0 Litre diesel engine.
Audi A3 Facelift Variants Premium Plus Technology A3 35 TFSI ₹ 30.5 lakh ₹ 34.25 lakh A3 35 TDI ₹ 32.3 lakh ₹ 35.8 lakh
- The Premium Plus variant gets new 16-inch alloy wheels with a 'star' design. It also gets Xenon Plus headlamps along with panoramic glass roof too.
- Step inside and you will see that the car gets multi-function leather steering wheel, 3D inlays, driver information system with colour display and a cruise control as well, with a speed limit system
- Also, the Premium Plus gets a 2-zone auto AC system with a sun sensor. The driver seat is electrically adjustable as well.
- The Audi A3 Premium Plus also gets 7 airbags which includes one for driver's knees as well. There is a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.
- The Premium Plus trim also gets a storage package and a Parking system plus feature with selective display.
- Coming to the Technology trim gets LED headlamps and dynamic indicators at the rear. It also gets range control and washers for the headlamps.
- The other features that the Technology trim gets are the navigation package, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, interior rear-view mirror with auto anti-glare function and a rear view camera as well.
- Also, the Technology trim gets electrically adjustable seats up front along with Milano leather upholstery all around, making it rather comfortable.
