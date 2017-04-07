2017 Audi A3 Facelift: New Features You Need To Know About

The 2017 Audi A3 facelift was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This was the fifth launch from Audi in India, for 2017 and the company will be launching 5 more models including the Audi A5 in India before the year ends. The Audi A3 Cabriolet was also launched in February this year. Now, this being a facelift doesn't get drastic changes to the looks and features but the car surely gets some updates as compared to the previous model. The 2017 Audi A3 facelift is being offered in a new 1.4 Litre petrol engine and the existing 2.0 Litre diesel engine. The claimed fuel efficiency figures for the petrol variant is 19.2 kmpl and for the diesel, it is 20.38 kmpl. You can read about our on-paper specifications comparison of the Audi A3 facelift and the Mercedes-Benz CLA here. We list down the new features about the 2017 Audi A3 facelift which you ought to know. Take a look.

Audi A3 facelift Launch