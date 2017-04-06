2017 Audi A3 Facelift Launch Live Updates: Exterior

Audi A3 facelift is scheduled to be launched in India later today, making it the company's fourth launch in the country this year after the new A4 diesel, A3 Cabriolet, and Q3 facelift petrol. Audi India's most affordable model, the A3 sedan first arrived here in 2014 followed by the convertible. Curiously, the company decided to bring in the A3 Cabriolet's facelift first - in February 2017, to be precise. With comprehensive updates and two engine options, including a new 1.4-litre TFSI petrol, in tow, the Audi A3 facelift's price is expected to range between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As noted in our Audi A3 facelift review, the car borrows design elements from the new A4 sedan, thus making it look far more aggressive and athletic. For more information, read our list of ten things you must know about the A3 facelift.