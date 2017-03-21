2017 Audi A3 Facelift Launch Date Revealed

2017 Audi A3 sedan is all set to be launched in India on the 6th of April 2017. The facelifted A3 sedan will be the carmaker's third launch this year out the ten new products planned for 2017. The first two were the 2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet and the new Audi A4 Diesel. The A3 is the entry-level sedan in the Audi India's line-up and the 2017 model comes with a few cosmetic updates, some new features and a new petrol engine as well.

Now we have already driven the Audi A3 facelift, both the global model as well as the India-spec version, so we know what the 2017 model is all about. Mechanically the A3 still has the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 139 bhp and develops 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox for the diesel engine. That said now you also get the option of a new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol motor replacing the existing 1.8 litre TFSI engine. It is the same unit that does duty on the new-gen Audi A4 and makes 148 bhp and develops 250 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox.

Visually, the 2017 Audi A3 looks a bit fresh thanks to the new cosmetic additions like - the larger hexagonal grille, new LED headlamps (optional, standard version gets Bi-xenon lights) and sharper LED daytime running lights. The front also comes with a revised bumper with larger air intakes with two small chrome trim pieces and some prominent lines on the bonnet. The profile of the car looks unchanged apart from the new 16-inch alloys but the rear has been updated with a new bumper and a new tail lamp cluster, which now features a refreshed LED lighting pattern. The A3 still gets the dual tip exhaust, though.

The cabin remains largely similar to the outgoing model with some minor tweaks. The dashboard design is still the same with the screen that pops up from the centre and the jet turbine inspired AC vents to remain unchanged. There is a wireless phone charger in one of the cubby holes (for select phones) but misses out on a start-stop button, which is weird. The India-spec model will not get Audi's signature virtual cockpit like the international model but you have the older stick out display. Sadly though no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto but you do get navigation and a reverse camera.

Upon its launch, the 2017 Audi A3 will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA.