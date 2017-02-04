13th BMW Art Car Arrives In India

BMW has brought the 13th BMW Art Car, exclusively displayed at the India Art Fair in New Delhi from 2-5 February 2017. Created by Sandro Chia, Italy's most renowned contemporary artist, in 1992, the 13th BMW Art Car is based on the BMW M3 GTR which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017. BMW Art Cars a.k.a. 'Rolling Sculptures' exhibit a fusion of artistic expression and automobile design.

Described as "an indispensable component and a core platform of BMW Group's cultural engagement", the BMW Art Car Collection was born when Hervé Poulain, French race car driver and art aficionado, together with Jochen Neerpasch, then BMW Motorsport Director, asked his artist friend Alexander Calder to design an automobile. From that endeavour emerged a BMW 3.0 CSL which competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1975. Since then, 17 artists from across the world have designed BMW models.

Sandro Chia created the 13th BMW Art Car in 1992

"Paint me, paint me!" the racing car's surface had called out to him, said Sandro Chia of the 13th BMW Art Car. So he started to paint, painted faces and a sea of intensive colours until the car's whole bodywork had been completely covered.

Frank Schloeder, President (act), BMW Group India said, "Cultural communication has been one of the long-standing commitments of BMW Group. The partnerships we build strengthen intercultural dialogue and create platforms for multidisciplinary exchange. The BMW Art Cars collection spans the work of prominent artists across continents. Together they form a mirror of contemporary culture, as exemplary as it is unique. Through the exclusive showcase of the BMW Art Car by Sandro Chia at the India Art Fair, we bring yet another coveted masterpiece of art closer to connoisseurs and patrons of art. Visitors will be able to discover the design and creative process of the 13th BMW Art Car at the India Art Fair 2017."