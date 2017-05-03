1.5 Millionth Skoda Octavia Rolled Out From Its Czech Plant

Skoda Auto recently rolled out the 1.5 millionth unit of the 3rd generation Octavia from its plat at Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic. Overall, Skoda has sold 5 million units of the Octavia since the Octavia line began in 1996. Skoda sold 1.4 million units of the first generation Octavia. The second generation Octavia was sold between 2004 and 2013 and racked up sales of 2.5 million units. Skoda will be introducing the facelifted model of the Octavia in India later this year.

"With the Octavia, the rapid development of our company really gathered pace from 1996," said Michael Oeljeklaus, Board Member for Production and Logistics. "It has been an important pillar of the Skoda portfolio for over two decades. With the third generation of our bestseller, we have seamlessly built on the success story of the first two editions. Much of the credit for the success of the OCTAVIA and the Skoda brand goes to our motivated and highly skilled workforce, which now has 1.5 million reasons to be proud of its achievements," added Oeljeklaus.

(The Skoda Octavia Facelift will be launched in India later in 2017)

Internationally, Skoda offers the Octavia in hatchback and estate variants as well. The Skoda Octavia has engines ranging from 85 bhp to 242 bhp and can be specified with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

The Skoda Octavia is manufactured at its main plant in the Czech Republic as well as in China, India, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan as well.