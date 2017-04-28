1.5 Crore Units Of Honda Activa Manufactured In India

In a momentous occasion for Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the company has rolled out the 1,50,00,000th unit of the Activa from its scooter only plant at Vithlapur in Gujarat. This is the first time that a scooter manufactured in India has achieved such numbers. The first ever Activa was manufactured in 2001 and sold 55,000 units in its first year. 2012-13 was the year when the annual sales of the Activa crossed the 10 lakh mark. In 2016-17, Honda Two Wheelers had sold over 27.59 lakh units of the Activa, selling way more than the double of what it was selling in 2012-13. What is surprising is Honda sold the first 50 lakh Activas over a period of 10 years. The second 50 lakh Activas were sold in just three years, while the third bunch of 50 lakh Activas were sold in merely one and a half years. The Activa is officially the largest selling two-wheeler in India.

(Honda Activa 4G)

Thanking customers and sharing how Honda's iconic Activa has changed the way Indians ride to fulfil their dreams, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Globally developing markets similar to India, especially Thailand and Indonesia have already shifted to scooterisation. And leading this trend is Activa which single-handedly re-activated the declining scooter segment way back in 2001 & become the Number One selling two-wheeler both in India and the World! Honda believes that there is huge future potential for scooterisation, more so in tier-II and tier-III towns. The trust of Indian families has already made Activa the first scooter in history of Indian two-wheeler industry to cross 1.5 crore customers landmark."

(Honda Activa models )

With sales of over 5 million units in 2016, Honda has set itself a target of selling 6 million units this year. Minoru Kato, who is the newly-appointed President and CEO at HMSI said that the sales targets have been set so because of the increased total capacity of 6.4 million units, which was 5.8 million units in the last fiscal.